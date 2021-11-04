United States
Intelligent Change
Productivity Planner
$24.95
At The Paper Store
Do you often find yourself busy, while more important tasks get procrastinated on? The Productivity Planner helps you prioritize and accomplish the vital few tasks that make your day satisfying. Quality over quantity. Combined with the Pomodoro Technique to help you avoid distractions, the Productivity Planner assists you to get better work done in less time.
More from Intelligent Change
Intelligent Change
The Five Minute Journal: A Happier You In 5 Minutes A Day | Original Creator ...
$87.64$93.25Amazon Australia