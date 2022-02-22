Tweezerman

Procurl Eyelash Curler

$23.00

What it is: An award-winning lash curler with the ideal design for round-shaped eyes. What Else You Need to Know: The 60-degree angle is designed for round-shaped eyes with a narrow top bar and wide opening designed to reach every last lash. The double-body design offers ultimate strength and control. This lash curler has a thick, rounded hypoallergenic silicone pad for hygiene. The ProCurl Lash Curler creates intense curl and won’t stick to or crease lashes.