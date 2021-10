ProCook

Procook Carbon Steel Wok

£38.00 £19.00

Buy Now Review It

At ProCook

Generous 35cm Wok perfect for authentic Chinese cooking Large capacity for easily tossing ingredients Made from durable carbon steel for excellent heat distribution Wooden handle with built in hanging loop 1 year guarantee - ProCook design, manufacture and supply innovative quality products and cut out the middleman to bring you unbeatable prices