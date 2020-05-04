CBMe

Probiotic Cleanser

$24.95

At CBMe

A gentle pH neutral cleanser featuring 3 patented lipo peptides formulated to remove makeup and impurities without stripping away your natural oils. This unique formulation provides you with a 3-pronged attack on cleansing. You get a deep cleaning without striping the skin of essential oils. Our vitamin enriched treatment also nourishes and protects the skin. It cleans, treats and rejuvenates in a single wash. The best news is this is pH neutral, but it is ideal for all skin types. Benefits include: Anti-Microbial action through Arginine and ACCG (a Coconut derivative). Skin Soothing and Moisturizing benefits through Hemp Oil, Bisabolol, Chamomile extract, Aloe, and a special Rice/ Yeast/ Probiotic complex. Anti-oxidant and Anti-Pollution protection through extracts of Ginger Root and Green Tea. Ingredients: Lysophosphatidic Acid, Acetyl Carboxymethyl, Cocoyl-Glycine, Rice/Sacchromycese Lyce, Lactobacillis Ferment Lysate Filtrate, Ethyl Macadamiate, Bisabolol, Ginger Root Extract, Matricaria Flower Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Carboxymethyl Beta Glucan, Sodium Caproyl/Lauroyl Caltylate, Undecyl Arginine Amide.