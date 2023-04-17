Womanizer

Womanizer Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator

This exclusive collaboration between the pleasure experts at Lovehoney and Womanizer combines deliciously gentle suction with pulsations to lavish your sensitive clitoral nerve-endings with a featherlight contactless caress. One reviewer declared it 'life-changing', adding: 'For 20 years of my life I have never been able to achieve full orgasm… this toy has gotten me there every single time I use it.' Using Womanizer's revolutionary Pleasure Air Technology, this sleek, ergonomic stimulator encircles your clitoris with a silicone head, offering 6 intensity levels to gradually build sensation. From a soft flutter to an intense pulse, the Pro40 sends you spiralling towards ecstasy with wave upon blissful wave. A waterproof design, USB charging and non-numbing sensations make for endless pleasure at the touch of a button, anytime, anywhere. This toy can be used for edging – when you bring yourself or your partner close to orgasm, stop or slow down before orgasm is reached, then build back up to approach orgasm again. You can repeat this as many times as you like. Some people find this technique can help to delay and/or increase the intensity of their orgasm (results may vary). Please note: the Pro40 comes with one head, but you can buy replacements. Run a little water-based lubricant around the rim to enhance sensations. Womanizer now offers a 5-year warranty on all products. Our customers say... 'My clitoris had just arrived at heaven’s doors.' 'I can possibly even say it might be as good or better than oral sex.' 'There's no such thing as a perfect sex toy but this one is pretty damn close.'