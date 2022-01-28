Womanizer x Lovehoney

Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator

$119.99 $89.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

An exclusive collaboration between the pleasure experts at Lovehoney and Womanizer, the Pro40 combines deliciously gentle suction with pulsations to lavish your sensitive clitoral nerve endings with a featherlight contactless caress. Using Womanizer's revolutionary Pleasure Air Technology, this sleek, ergonomic stimulator encircles your clitoris with a silicone head, offering 6 intensity levels to gradually build sensation. From a soft flutter to an intense pulse, use the simple interface to send yourself spiralling towards ecstasy with wave upon blissful wave.