As featured in The Sun, this exclusive collaboration between the pleasure experts at Lovehoney and Womanizer combines deliciously gentle suction with pulsations to lavish your sensitive clitoral nerve endings with a featherlight contactless caress. Singer Lily Allen recently stated that Womanizer toys "have changed my life", while one Lovehoney reviewer hailed the Pro40 as "the best clitoral toy I have EVER used." Another reviewer declared it "Life Changing," saying that "For 20 years of my life I have never been able to achieve full orgasm... This toy has gotten me there every single time I use it." Using Womanizer's revolutionary Pleasure Air Technology, this sleek, ergonomic stimulator encircles your clitoris with a silicone head, offering 6 intensity levels to gradually build sensation. From a soft flutter to an intense pulse, use the simple interface to send yourself spiralling towards ecstasy with wave upon blissful wave. Waterproof design, USB charging and non-numbing sensations make for endless pleasure and effortless climaxes at the touch of a button, anytime, anywhere. This toy can be used for edging – when you bring yourself or your partner close to orgasm, stop or slow down before orgasm is reached, then build back up to approach orgasm again. You can repeat this as many times as you like. Some people find this technique can help to delay and/or increase the intensity of their orgasm (results may vary). Please note: the Pro40 comes with one head, but you can buy replacements. Run a little water-based lubricant around the rim to increase sensation in use. Womanizer now offer a 5-year warranty on all products.