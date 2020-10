Conair

Pro Yellowbird Hair Dryer

$69.95 $49.95

Buy Now Review It

At ecosmetics

YellowBird Conair Pro Yellow Bird 1875 Watts Dryer Model YB075. Benefits: 1875 watts of drying power Professional 8 Foot cord Concentrator nozzle attachment and Straightening pic attachment This hair dryer also contains a dual protection thermal system to prevent shutdown. Lightweight AC motor. 2 speed/4 heat settings