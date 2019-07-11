Pantene

Pro-v Ultimate 10 Bb Crème Shampoo And Conditioner Dual Pack

Size :Dual Pack -| - Style:Ultimate 10 Shampoo & Conditioner Dual Pack. Pantene Ultimate 10 BB Shampoo is the ultimate multi-tasking shampoo that provides 10 benefits in 1 - for flawlessly beautiful hair. It features our very own ‘Beauty Boosting’ formula to give you: repair for rough hair, strength against damage, silky softness, brilliant shine, smoothing, moisture, frizz control, gentle cleansing, manageability and detangling. Multitask like you mean it with Pantene Pro-V Ultimate 10 BB Conditioner. BB stands for beauty boosting and this conditioner's formula works overtime to help tame fly-aways, repair roughness, infuse silky softness, add brilliant shine, smooth, control frizz, boost moisture, detangle, make hair manageable, and help keep your strands strong against damage. Help solve your hair problems from dryness to dullness with this 10in1 conditioner for flawlessly healthy hair.