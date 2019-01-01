Pantene

Pro-v Intense Rescue Shots Hair Ampoules For Intensive Repair

$5.99

CVS

Wondering how to fix damaged hair? Now you can rescue your damaged hair with intensive repair. We know you know you damage your hair with all the heating, primping, straightening and styling you do. And we’re here to tell you: play away. With Pantene Intense Rescue Shots Hair Ampoules, you can feel free to do what you want with your hair, knowing we can help rescue hair from any damage. Our most concentrated formula helps repair and restore damaged hair, even after damage caused by styling, heat damage and chemical treatment. That means #moregreathairdays. So go ahead and play with your hair, because we’ve got your back.TO THE RESCUE Pantene Intense Rescue Shots Hair Ampoules help repair and restore hair damaged by over-styling.PLAY & PLAY AGAIN Powerful Pro-V formula lets you style over and over without fear of damaged hair.TARGET EXTREME DAMAGE Helps prevent and repair split ends.DAMAGE UNDONE Transforms even the most damaged and dry hair.MORE GREAT HAIR DAYS Visibly healthier, shinier & stronger* hair (*strength against damage vs. non-conditioning shampoo).Package contains three 0.5 fluid ounce treatments.