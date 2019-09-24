The Express Ion Smooth+ is the perfect tool to create professional, salon-quality hairstyles. This Paul Mitchell Pro Tools bestseller helps to smooth and polish strands quickly and gently for healthy-looking results with incredible shine. 1.25" cushioned ceramic plates with beveled edges and Express Ion Complex technology ensure a gorgeously healthy result every time. Dual voltage for worldwide use Brand Story Paul Mitchell Pro Tools are value-priced styling tools from John Paul Mitchell Systems—the leader of salon-quality products committed to the professional beauty industry. Every purchase supports JPMS salons with a commission.