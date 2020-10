Paul Mitchell

Pro Tools Express Ion Smooth+ Flat Iron

$125.00 $119.00

Buy Now Review It

Ensures healthy-looking results with incredible shine Express ion complex smoothes hair from the inside out for healthy, shiny results Heats up to 400 DegreeF in just 60 seconds Classic Express ion smooth, updated with high-tech features for accurate temperature control. Smoothes and polishes strands in less time, every time.