Paul Mitchell

Pro Tools Express Ion Smooth+ Ceramic Flat Iron

$125.00 $75.70

Buy Now Review It

Product Description This flat iron is packed with pro features to deliver the smoothest, sleekest styles in no time. Engineered with far-infrared technology to lock in moisture and super-charged negative ions that control static frizz for shiny, silky-smooth results with every glide. PRO FEATURES: • FAST: Heats up to 410°F in 60 seconds and cools quickly with a 5-second recovery time • ADJUSTABLE: Large digital display for easy temperature control • SAFE: Ceramic plates heat evenly to minimize damage • VERSATILE: Rounded edges make it easy to add waves, curls or bends • STRESS-FREE: Automatically shuts off after one hour for peace of mind • TRAVEL-FRIENDLY: Dual voltage for worldwide use EXTRAS INCLUDED: • One-Year Warranty • Instructions and Safety Guide Brand Story Paul Mitchell Pro Tools are value-priced styling tools from John Paul Mitchell Systems—the leader of salon-quality products committed to the professional beauty industry. Every purchase supports JPMS salons with a commission.