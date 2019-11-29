Pro Shorts 3″

$30.00 $22.50

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Compression fit keeps everything tight to the body for maximum support during high-performance activity.Dri-FIT™ technology wicks perspiration towards the fabric surface where it can evaporate.Flat elastic waist provides a comfortable fit.Fold-over design reveals brand hit at middle back waist.Ergonomic flat seams reduce chafing and increase comfort.Brand hits at left waist and thigh.Straight hems.80% polyester, 20% spandex.Gusset Lining: 100% polyester.Machine wash, line dry.Imported.Product measurements were taken using size SM, inseam 3. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Measurements: Waist Measurement: 25 1⁄2 in. Outseam: 11 in. Inseam: 3 1⁄2 in. Front Rise: 8 1⁄2 in. Back Rise: 13 in. Leg Opening: 18 in.