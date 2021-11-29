Traeger

Pro Series 575 Wood Pellet Grill And Smoker

$899.99 $799.95

NEVER USE GAS OR CHARCOAL AGAIN: Traeger created the original wood-pellet grill as the ultimate way to achieve wood-fired taste; The Pro 575 takes it to the next level with precise temperature control. 500 °F Max Temp CONNECTED HOME TECHNOLOGY: WiFIRE technology connects your grill to home WiFi and the Traeger app allows the user to control the grill from anywhere; Alexa technology allows you to do it all by voice VERSATILE BARBECUE COOKING: The Pro 575 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all on the same grill; The Porcelain grill grates makes clean up a breeze THE MARKET LEADER IN PELLET GRILLS: The Traeger Pro Series is the best-selling pellet grill; The upgraded Pro 575 with D2 drivetrain starts quicker, heats up faster, and puts out better quality smoke BUILT FOR FAMILY COOKING: 575 sq in of grilling space that can accommodate twenty four burgers, five rib racks, or four chickens effortlessly; The built-in meat probe allows you to cook to perfection Traeger is the number one-selling wood pellet grill in the world. Our goal is to continually innovate, with an ambition to make outdoor cooking easier and better tasting. We'll help you spend less time tending to the grill, and more time bringing family and friends together, creating a more flavorful world. The Pro Series 575 is the latest in cooking technology utilizing WiFIRE technology that allows you to monitor and adjust your grill anytime, anywhere from the the Traeger app on your smartphone. Plus, with the brand new D2 drivetrain, the Pro Series WiFIRE-enabled pellet grills now start quicker, heat up faster, and put out better smoke quality.