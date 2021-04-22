Lorac

Pro Matte Eye Shadow Palette

$25.00

At Lorac

This PRO artistry palette is packed with 8 Eye Shadows in all the matte shades you need to go from day to night in one palette. Velvety smooth, easy to blend and ultra-pigmented Can be used wet or dry so you can shade, shadow, line and define your eyes Shades: Bare (light beige), Latte (light brown), Corduroy (medium brown), Chocolate (dark brown), Linen (white beige), Pink Mauve (light cool mauve), Burgundy (deep burgundy),and Jet Black (deepest black).