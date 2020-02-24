Speedo

Pro Lt Super Pro

$39.99 $26.89

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Shave seconds off your time and leave the competition floating in your wake with the Pro LT Super Pro One-Piece swimsuit., Super Pro Back features wide straps and a Y-shaped open back for superior flexibility., Racing cut lends a high-cut leg for unhindered motion., Lightweight poly-stretch blend offers all day comfort and enhanced mobility., Scoop neckline., Moderate rear coverage., Fully lined., Main: 85% polyester, 15% spandex;u003Cbru003ELining: 100% polyester., Hand wash, line dry., Imported., If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.