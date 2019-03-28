Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
MAC
Pro Longwear Paint Pot
$22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
A long-wearing blendable cream shadow that can be worn alone or with other products.
Featured in 1 story
29 Most Wanted Goods This Month
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
Revlon
Colorstay Concealer
$7.99
from
Drugstore.com
BUY
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Match Stix Matte Skinstick
$24.00
from
Sephora
BUY
e.l.f.
Hd Lifting Concealer
$3.00
from
e.l.f. Cosmetics
BUY
NARS
Soft Matte Complete Concealer
$30.00
from
NARS
BUY
More from MAC
MAC
Love Me Lipstick
$19.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
MAC
Mac Lipstick Satin Finish In Créme In Your Coffee
$18.50
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
MAC
Amplified Lipstick In Saint Germain
$18.50
from
Macy's
BUY
MAC
Lipstick Matte In Candy Yum Yum
$18.50
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
L'Oréal
Unlimited Length And Lift Mascara
$12.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
COVERGIRL
Exhibitionist Mascara
$10.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Kiko Milano
30 Days Extension - Daily Treatment Mascara
$10.00
from
Kiko Milano
BUY
Neutrogena
Healthy Volume Waterproof Mascara
$7.47
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted