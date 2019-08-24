Search
Products fromShopBeautyTools
The Beachwaver Co.

Pro Line 1.25-inch Rotating Curling Iron

$199.00$133.00
At Nordstrom
A curling iron by celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa featuring a larger barrel width than the original design.
Featured in 1 story
21 Can't-Miss Beauty Deals At The Nordstrom Sale
by Samantha Sasso