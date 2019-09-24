If you're searching for regaining the whiteness of your teeth, then the Pro Light Dental Whitening System from Luster is just what you need. This teeth whitening system includes an accelerator rinse that acts as a pre-treatment for the teeth, a teeth whitening gel and dual-action whitening light. This special teeth whitening kit was developed by dentists, formulated to whiten teeth and eliminate surface stains for a brighter smile. Plus, it's safe to use on sensitive teeth and gums for added convenience.