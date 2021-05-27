Fenty Beauty

KISS-WORTHY LIPS ANYTIME, ANYWHERE. MADE WITH CONDITIONING BUTTERS. Give it to me quick: A creamy moisture-lock lip balm with a plush doe-foot applicator that smooths, softens, and preps your pout for instantly luscious, kiss-worthy lips that last—in sheer shades designed for all skin tones. Tell me more: Super creamy and lightweight, it glides over lips to lock in moisture—in sheer shades designed for all skin tones. Unlike most lip balms, Pro Kiss’r has an ultra-plush doe-foot applicator that treats lips to an addictively luxe experience with every swipe. Made with rich yet non-greasy shea and mango seed butters, this lip balm soothes and nourishes while making lips instantly softer, smoother, and ready for lipstick application. Plus, the non-sticky formula has a light peach-vanilla scent Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. Fill weight: 12mL / 0.4Fl. Oz