Editors’ Notes Lanshin's tool is designed for gua sha, the facial massage technique based in ancient Chinese medicine - it promotes a supple complexion while helping serums to penetrate deeper. Flawlessly handmade, it's carved from dark-green nephrite, otherwise known as Hetian jade, in a patented silhouette that allows for swift movement across the hard-to-reach corners of your face. It can be used on the body, too.