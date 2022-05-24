Fenty

Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation

$56.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora Australia

Prep: Before applying Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation, be sure to moisturize skin with Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen. • After moisturizing, apply your favorite Pro Filt’r primer and let set for best results. • Use the included sponge to build to your desired coverage for a flawless, blurred finish. We recommend the Powder Puff Setting Brush 170 for light coverage. For medium to full coverage, apply using the Kabuki Buff Brush. Pro Tip: The looser the brush, the lighter the coverage.