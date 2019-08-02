Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Fenty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
C$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A hydrating, long-wear foundation that delivers comfortable, medium-to-full coverage in a natural finish perfect for normal to dry skin.
Need a few alternatives?
Manic Panic
Manic Panic Virgin White Pressed Powder Compact Gothic Vampire [white]
$24.99
$10.59
from
Amazon
BUY
Revlon
Age Defying Cc Cream
$14.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
COVERGIRL
Clean Whipped Creme Foundation
$8.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
Revlon
Photoready Insta Filter Foundation
$20.96
from
Walmart Canada
BUY
More from Fenty
Fenty
Double Lapel Satin Jacket
$1200.00
from
Fenty
BUY
Fenty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
$35.00
from
Fenty Beauty
BUY
Fenty
Blockt Mask
£377.26
from
Fenty
BUY
Fenty
Knitted Skirt With Rounded Cutouts
£361.55
from
Fenty
BUY
More from Makeup
L'Oréal
Unlimited Length And Lift Mascara
$12.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
COVERGIRL
Exhibitionist Mascara
$10.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Kiko Milano
30 Days Extension - Daily Treatment Mascara
$10.00
from
Kiko Milano
BUY
Neutrogena
Healthy Volume Waterproof Mascara
$7.47
from
Walmart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted