Fenty Beauty

Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation

MEDIUM TO FULL COVERAGE FOR ALL SKIN TONES. SKIN-SMOOTHING, LIGHT AS AIR, LONGWEAR. Give it to me quick: An ultra blendable, skin-smoothing longwear foundation that delivers it all, with medium to full coverage, serious staying power, and a natural finish perfect for all skin types—in a groundbreaking range of 50 shades. Tell me more: Pro Filt’r fans have spoken, and Rihanna has listened. This super blendable, lightweight formula delivers medium to full coverage with a perfectly smooth, natural finish that instantly evens out skin without clogging pores or settling into fine lines. Recognizing the need for a Pro Filt’r formula that all skin types will love, Rihanna created this foundation with Grape Seed Oil and Sodium Hyaluronate to give skin what it needs to look and feel fresh and comfortable all day. We’re talking natural—not dewy—like your skin just had a much-needed drink of water. Just like the original Pro Filt’r, Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation has a sweat and humidity resistant formula that goes on undetectable so you always look like you. A little bit goes a long way—just start with 1 pump! Now you can have it all in 50 shades, each delivered in a portable tube that makes it easy to take with you wherever you go. Click here to check out who's wearing your shade Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. | Fill Weight: 1.08 oz/ 32 mL