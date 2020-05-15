Fenty Beauty

Pro Filt’r Concealer Essentials Custom 2-pc Set With Brush

$39.00 $29.25

Buy Now Review It

At Fenty Beauty

INSTANT PHOTO-SOFT COVERAGE FOR ALL. LONGWEAR, LIGHT AS AIR, CREASEPROOF. Click to meet your Pro Filt'r concealer match for every need. Give it to me quick: A FentyBeauty.com exclusive: Meet your full coverage cure for living life to the fullest. This customizable 2-PC set features a longwear, creaseproof medium to full coverage concealer in your perfect shade, plus a Precision Concealer Brush 180. Tell me more: A 2-PC set of concealing essentials to let you live your life to the fullest—guaranteed to keep up no matter how late you stay up or wild out. 1. Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer: Whether you’re hiding bags and blemishes or hangovers and bad decisions, your secret’s safe with Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer. This creamy, light-as-air, soft matte concealer easily builds to full coverage, instantly brightening under eyes, concealing blemishes and dark spots, and reducing redness. Experience instant photo-ready coverage that lasts all day without creasing or settling into fine lines or pores. It’s even sweat-resistant, too! Shade matching made easy—each concealer shade was designed to complement your Pro Filt’r Foundation. 2. Precision Concealer Brush 180: Need instant coverage with finger-tip precision? This sofly rounded brush was designed to pack on the spot-on coverage you need. It’s even designed to hug the under-eye area, with bristles that are flexible enough to reach every nook, crease, and cranny—think around the nose and inner corner of the eyes. Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. This set contains: - Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, 0.27 oz/ 8 mL - Precision Concealer Brush 180