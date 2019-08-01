Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna

Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

$35.00
At Sephora
A soft matte, long-wear foundation with buildable, medium-to-full coverage, in a boundary-breaking range of 50 shades.
Featured in 1 story
These Are The Most Popular Products At Sephora
by Karina Hoshikawa