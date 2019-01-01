Fenty Beauty By Rihanna

Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A soft matte, long-wear foundation with buildable, medium-to-full coverage, in a boundary-breaking range of 50 shades.Coverage: Full Finish: Matte Formulation: Liquid Skin Type: Normal, Combination, and Oily Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens and phthalates. This product is also cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: This long-wearing, light-as-air foundation gives skin an instantly-smooth, pore-diffused, shine-free finish. The oil-free formula is made with climate-adaptive technology thats resistant to sweat and humidity, and wont clog poresso that wherever you are, its going to work on your skin.This product is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner.