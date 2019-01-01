Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
$35.00
At Sephora
A soft matte, long-wear foundation with buildable, medium-to-full coverage, in a boundary-breaking range of 50 shades.Coverage: Full Finish: Matte Formulation: Liquid Skin Type: Normal, Combination, and Oily Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens and phthalates. This product is also cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: This long-wearing, light-as-air foundation gives skin an instantly-smooth, pore-diffused, shine-free finish. The oil-free formula is made with climate-adaptive technology thats resistant to sweat and humidity, and wont clog poresso that wherever you are, its going to work on your skin.This product is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner.