Fenty Beauty By Rihanna

Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer

£28.00

What it is: A shine-stopping, pore-diffusing primer that smooths the way for better foundation application and longer wear with an instant retouch effect. What it does: Nothing is sexier than touch-worthy skin. Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer is the first step to getting there. Paired with Pro Filt'r Foundation, this oil-free primer smooths away the look of pores, visibly evens skin tone and texture, and instantly absorbs shine without feeling dry or chalky. That means smoother foundation application and longer makeup wear. Unlike a basic mattifying primer, Pro Filt'r's cushiony, touch-me-now texture mattifies skin with the lightest possible feel for a full-on sensorial experience. The universal invisipink formula creates a filter-like blurring effect and melts instantly into all skin tones without a trace. Pro Filt'r works all day to help makeup last longer, and feel lightweight and comfortable, so you don't have to worry about your skin-and you'll be ready for anything. What it is formulated WITHOUT: - Parabens - Phthalates What else you need to know: For Rihanna, creating the perfect soft matte base is the most important part of any look-and the first step to the Fenty Face, her real-life method for killer radiance. "I wanted this primer to feel soft and moisturizing at the same time, as well as do the job of keeping makeup on."-Rihanna, Brand Founder Fenty Beauty is 100 percent cruelty-free.