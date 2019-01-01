Fenty Beauty By Rihanna

Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer

$26.00

A creamy, long-wear, crease-proof liquid concealer with light-as-air, medium-to-full coverage that brightens under-eyes and conceals blemishes and redness.Coverage: Full Finish: Matte Formulation: Liquid Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens and phthalates. This product is cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: This is the full-coverage cure to living life to the fullest. This sweat-resistant formula comes in a groundbreaking range of 50 easy-to-shop, soft-matte shades, each designed to pair with your Pro Filtr foundation (sold separately) shade. Start with your Pro Filtr foundation shade and adjust from there.