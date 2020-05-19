Harry Josh Pro Tools

Pro Dryer 2000

$249.00 $199.20

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Harry Josh® Pro Tools' Pro Dryer 2000 utilizes advanced, dual ION functionality to allow for a customized sleek or voluminous styling with maximum shine. The most powerful dryer in its class, it features a long-life 2000-hour AC motor, 1875 watts and 125 volts that will blow air at 80+ mph to cut drying time in half. Its equipped with multiple heat and speed settings, a dual filtration system that reduces energy consumption by up to 70% and a true cold shot button to set your style and minimize frizz. Its lightweight, patented ergonomic design perfectly conforms to your hand for maximum comfort and control. Winner of Allure's Best of Beauty Award for three consecutive years (2014, 2015 and 2016). A 2-year warranty included with purchase. Warranty Details > Harry Josh® Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 includes: Pro Dryer 2000 (1.16 lbs). Narrow Nozzle Concentrator. Wide Nozzle Concentrator. Key Features: 1875 watts. Single-voltage. 80+ mph airspeed. 4 setting options (plus ionic). Cold shot button. This product is available for shipping within the US only at this time. This product is featured in: Hair Tutorial: 6 Steps to a Gorgeous Blowout at Home. Harry Josh Blowout Tutorial.