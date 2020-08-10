Harry Josh Pro Tools

Pro Dryer 2000 (3 Piece)

Harry Josh® Pro Tools' Pro Dryer 2000 utilizes advanced, dual ION functionality to allow for a customized sleek or voluminous styling with maximum shine. The most powerful dryer in its class, it features a long-life 2000-hour AC motor, 1875 watts and 125 volts that will blow air at 80+ mph to cut drying time in half. Its equipped with multiple heat and speed settings, a dual filtration system that reduces energy consumption by up to 70% and a true cold shot button to set your style and minimize frizz. Its lightweight, patented ergonomic design perfectly conforms to your hand for maximum comfort and control.