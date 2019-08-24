Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Harry Josh Pro Tools
Pro Dryer 2000 (3 Piece)
$249.00
$199.20
Buy Now
Review It
At DermStore
Try it risk free today, with a 30-day, money-back guarantee — A professional-grade hair dryer handmade in France. More details... 413 reviews
Featured in 1 story
What We're Shopping From Dermstore's Major Sale
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
T3
T3 Proi Professional Hair Dryer
$350.00
$149.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
DryBar
Baby Buttercup Travel Blow-dryer
$135.00
from
DryBar
BUY
DETAILS
T3
Featherweight Luxe 2i
$250.00
$199.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Dyson
Supersonic Hair Dryer
$399.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Harry Josh Pro Tools
DETAILS
Harry Josh Pro Tools
Pro Dryer 2000 (3 Piece)
$249.00
$199.20
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
Harry Josh Pro Tools
Ultra Light Pro Dryer
$349.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
Harry Josh Pro Tools
Detangling Brush
$20.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
Harry Josh Pro Tools
Pro Dryer 2000
$249.00
$186.75
from
DermStore
BUY
More from Tools
DETAILS
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$300.00
$249.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
VO5
Dry & Shine 2100w Hairdryer
£24.99
from
Very
BUY
DETAILS
Lei Care
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
$14.98
$11.88
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Real Techniques
Miracle Complexion Sponge Set
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Beauty
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted