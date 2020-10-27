Harry Josh Pro Tools

Pro Dryer 2000 (3 Piece)

$249.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Breakthrough technology places the Harry Josh® Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000—the only product of its kind to offer energy efficiency in addition to professional quality—in a class above every other hair dryer on the planet. Incredibly lightweight yet incomparably powerful, this innovative tool minimizes frizz while significantly reducing drying time. Ion functionality promotes intense softness and shine while ensuring a silky-smooth finish free of static. At the same time, a specialized dual filtration system reduces energy consumption. Key Benefits: Lightweight, ergonomic design with curved handle for comfort and control . A/C motor lasts 2,000 hours and significantly reduces drying time . Filtration system reduces energy consumption . Turn on for sleek, smooth styles or off to create voluminous styles for smoother styling . 8 heat, speed and ion settings for maximum styling versatility . Cold Shot Button for finishing touches . Professional length 9-foot cord . A 2-year warranty included with purchase. Warranty DetailsHarry Josh® Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 includes: Pro Dryer 2000 (1.16 lbs). Narrow Nozzle Concentrator. Wide Nozzle Concentrator. This product is featured in: Hair Tutorial: 6 Steps to a Gorgeous Blowout at Home. Harry Josh Blowout Tutorial.