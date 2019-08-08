L.A. Girl

Pro.conceal Hd High Definition Concealer

£5.00

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Bay

Used to even skin tone, blur fine lines and conceal dark circles for a face free of imperfections. Long wearing and crease-resistant, PRO.conceal HD High Definition Concealer is available in a variety of shades to cover and correct all skin types and tones. Due to its lightweight texture both a corrector and concealer can be applied simultaneously to achieve a perfectly covered yet beautifully natural look. Find out how to use colour correcting concealers here.