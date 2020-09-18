Revlon

Pro Collection Salon One Step Hair Dryer And Volumiser

£49.99

Oval Brush Design For smoothing the hair, create volume at roots and beautifully curled ends - No need to use another appliance to get waves Less Time, Less Damage Designed to distribute air quickly and evenly to the hair to dry and style faster for less heat damage IONIC TECHNOLOGY Negative ions saturate the airflow to reduce the size of water droplets for faster drying. This helps condition, smooth and makes hair shinier, while reducing frizz and static CERAMIC COATING For even heat distribution and less damage Mixed Bristles Nylon pin bristles with comfortable ball tips to softly detangle hair. Mixed nylon pin and boar bristles help grip hair on curved edge for improved volume and control for smooth, shiny results 3 Heat /2 Speed Settings Ergonomic Handle, Cool Tip and Lightweight Design Tangle-Free Swivel Cord 4 Year Limited Warranty.