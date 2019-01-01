Revlon

Pro Collection Salon Advanced 3x Copper Ceramic Curling Iron 1.25''

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

The Revlon Pro Collection Salon Advanced 3X Copper Ceramic Curling Iron 1.25'' gives you boldly beautiful, show-stopping curls. The unique barrel combines ceramic and copper for superior heat transfer and durability, keeping smooth and shiny curls locked in place. The 1.25'' barrel size provides versatile styling, whether you want full-bodied bouncy curls, or whether you are channeling your favorite celebrity with glamorous, red carpet waves. Featuring professional high heat of up to 425F this curling iron heats up fast in 30-seconds for quick styling. Multiple heat settings provide precise styling control for any hair type. A perfect styling level of heat is maintained with High Heat, Constant Heat Sensors that monitor temperature, quickly restoring heat throughout the styling process. This even heat distribution leaves you with a silky-smooth finish and longer lasting styles with less damage. This Revlon curling iron is designed for ultimate comfort with an extra-long cool tip, so you can easily grip while styling.