TRESemme Pro Collection Colour ShinePlex Sulphate Free Shampoo 400mlYour colour is an investment you want to last. Whether you’re a fan of the natural look or you love a bold new colour trend, it’s important to take care of your coloured hair by using products that are mild and gentle for your hair. That is why we launched our first ever sulphate free shampoo, TRESemmé Pro Collection Colour Shineplex. Combining professional performance with gentle care, the shampoo is designed to gently cleanse the hair without stripping colour and shine. Our professional-quality formula is enriched with luxurious camellia oil, known for its regenerative properties, bringing out your hair’s natural beauty. Our unique low-foaming formula delivers a long-lasting effect, that helps you get vibrant colour and shine for up to 12 weeks without the use of parabens, dyes or sulphates.