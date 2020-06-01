Elemis

Pro-collagen Rose Cleansing Balm

£44.00

Buy Now Review It

At FeelUnique

Thoroughly cleanses while respecting the skin. ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm easily dissolves stubborn make-up and excess oil while lifting away dirt, daily grime and pollutants, leaving the skin feeling nourished and conditioned, with a radiant glow. Starting as nourishing balm, it melts into a rich cleansing oil when applied to clean, dry skin and after adding water, it finally emulsifies to a hydrating milk, creating an exceptional cleansing experience. Softens and smoothes the skin while removing impurities that can cause dullness overtime. 4-in-1 treatment: - Soothing, Anti-Ageing Cleanser - Effective Make-up Remover - Deeply Moisturising Facial Mask - Nourishing Treatment for Dry Skin