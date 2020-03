Elemis

Pro-collagen Marine Cream Spf 30

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Elemis' Pro-Collagen Marine Cream Broad Spectrum SPF3 0 anti-aging day cream combines ingredients including Padina Pavonica and Ginkgo Biloba, shown to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in 14 days*. With hydration increased, skin appears firm and toned. Skin elasticity and suppleness appear improved.