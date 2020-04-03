Elemis

Pro-collagen Marine Cream

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

This revolutionary anti-ageing cream took three years to develop! Elemis Pro Collagen Marine Cream uses the maximum concentrate of powerful marine extract Padina Pavonica to transform your skin. With ingredients that fight against free radicals, this rich cream contains anti-oxidant properties that provide an accelerated lifting effect through increased collagen support. Cell renewal, elasticity and firmness is increased and hydration and moisture levels are improved in your skin. This cream is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and increase moisture and hydration levels in your skin. Pro Collagen Marine Cream is the ultimate anti-ageing treatment from Elemis.