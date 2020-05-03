Natural Fitness

Pro Burst Resistant Exercise Ball, Medium, Olive

Size: Medium, 65cm, 5'8-6'1The PRO Burst Resistant Exercise Ball is designed to provide a comfortable, supportive, and stationary surface for you to exercise. The professional level burst resistant exercise ball is a versatile tool that allows you to exercise and stretch your entire body while engaging stabilizer muscles that often go unused. This fosters improved functional strength, balance, and flexibility of your body, which can aid in preventing injury and increasing energy. Instructions: To inflate the PRO Burst Resistant Exercise Ball, remove the pre-inserted white plug using your fingers. Inflate the ball using the included pump until it is approximately 80% of the recommended size. Replace plug and let sit for 24 hours. Then remove the plug and continue to inflate the ball to the correct size. Place the plug back in the ball and it is ready for use. Sizes refer to DIAMETER of the ball. CONVERSION: 55cm=21.7 inches, 65 cm=25.6 inches, 75cm=29.5 inches. NEVER INFLATE YOUR PRO Burst Resistant Exercise Ball GREATER THAN THE LABELED INFLATION SIZE.