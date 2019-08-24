Make Up For Ever

Pro Bronze Fusion Bronzer

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A gel-power bronzer that blends seamlessly for a lightweight, foolproof, luminous glow.What it does: Pro Bronze Fusion's unique formula allows you to sweep on a sunkissed radiance. Let skin impart a summer glow with a natural-looking, radiant finish that never looks powdery. Skin will appear healthy and glowing when you brush on this long lasting, waterproof bronzer that blends on like a second skin. For best results, apply with the 136 Pro Bronze Kabuki Brush. For best results, apply with the 136 Pro Bronze Kabuki Brush or your favorite flat, dense brush. What else you need to know:The 136 Pro Bronze Kabuki Brush is sold separately. For optimal product pick up, use a figure 8 motion, going against the grooves of the product.