Pro Artists Picks
$30.00
What it is: A kit that features seven, travel-friendly, handpicked skincare favorites from Sephora’s pros.
Skin Type: Normal, Oily, Combination, and Dry
What Else You Need to Know: This multi-branded, curated assortment features products to mask the night away. The belif The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb is a comforting moisturizer that provides the skin with intense, soothing hydration. The boscia MakeUp-BreakUp Cool Cleansing Oil is a gentle and effective cleansing oil that removes makeup, brightens the complexion, purifies pores, and is packed with anti-aging and hydrating skin nutrients. The Caudalie Beauty Elixir is a natural, toning mist that tightens pores, sets makeup, and provides an instant shot of radiance to the skin.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare’s Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel helps you achieve smooth, beautiful skin in two minutes with this extra-strength version of the peel that Dr. Dennis Gross uses on patients at his NYC practice. Murad’s Invisiblur Perfecting Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 30 PA+++ is a colorless primer with a velvety-smooth finish that flatters any skin tone. Origins’ GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff is a refreshing eye cream that visibly brightens the eye area by diminishing the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. The Sephora Collection Rose Lip Balm has a melting and gliding texture that hydrates lips all day long.
This Set Contains:
- 0.33 oz/ 10 mL belif The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb
- 1.7 oz/ 50 mL boscia MakeUp-BreakUp Cool Cleansing Oil
- 1 oz/ 30 mL Caudalie Beauty Elixir
- 0.17 oz/ 5 mL Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 30 PA+++
- 0.17 oz/ 5 mL Origins GinZing Rereshing Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff
- 0.123 oz/ 3.5 g Sephora Collection Rose Lip Balm
- 3 x treatments 0.42 oz/ 13.2 mL Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel