Beauty Pie

Pro Angled Brow Brush

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Pie

‎You don’t need a fine art degree to get perfectly sculpted eyebrows – this double-ended brow brush gives you almost as good a head start. With a densely-packed angled tip (to apply powder, or mousse, or to stroke through layers of shade), you can shape, fill, define and soften your way to the very best brows.