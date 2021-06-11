Acme

Pro Acme Double Circle Metal Wire Frame Oversized Round Sunglasses

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

Metal frame Plastic lens non-polarized Mirror Coating coating Lens width: 66 millimeters Bridge: 20 millimeters PRODUCT DIMENSION – Lens width:66mm (2.59") | Lens height:70mm (2.76") | Bridge width:20mm (0.79") | Frame width:146mm (5.75") | Arm length:144mm (5.67") Wonderful designer inspired oversized round sunglasses that features multi-wire metal frames. The cut-out details and circular shape present an sleek stylish look this season. Made with a metal based frame, metal hinges and polycarbonate UV protected lenses. Pro Acme is one of the leading designing and sales companies of eyewear. By innovation and creation, we own advanced producing technology and quality control methods, specializing in producing Sunglasses, Sports Eyewear, and Optical Frames. Pro Acme offers trendy, up to date latest eyewear styles with qualities and designs surpassing similar mainstream product. Pro Acme Glasses Official Store Provide the Good Quality Glasses and Customer Service on Amazon. Please be aware that colors might look slightly different in person due to camera quality and monitor settings. HERE'S WHAT YOU WILL GET 1*Sunglasses 1*Glasses Pouch 1*Cleaning Cloth 1*User Manual CLEANING AND MAINTENANCE To clean your sunglasses, use water and soap avoiding all types of solvents or alcohol. Do not use dirty or abrasive cloths which could alter the features of their filters. Use only original accessories and spare parts. PRESERVATION Keep in the cloth or hard case in a dry place at a temperature between -10 Degrees Celsius and +35 Degrees Celsius. ❤100% Satisfaction Guarantee. Try risk free. ADD TO CART RIGHT NOW!