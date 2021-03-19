Zwilling

Pro 7pc Block Set

$647.50 $329.99

The 7-piece block set features all the knives you need to set your kitchen up right. From the 4-inch paring for smaller scale jobs to the all-rounder 8-inch chef's knife for slicing and dicing, this set contains the key knives for all tasks, along with kitchen shears and a sharpening steel to keep it them in tip top shape. The set comes housed in a handsome wood knife block with 6 extra slots for steak knives. ZWILLING Pro is the most user-friendly knife available to market. The unique curved bolster acts as an extension of the hand, supporting the professional pinch grip, with thumb and index finger on the blade, for safe cutting and less fatigue. The blade was designed with a broad curve in the front to facilitate the rocking motion of Western cutting, while the straight back is ideal for the Asian chopping motion. The full length of the blade can be used when cutting and can be sharpened from bolster to tip. The set includes: - 4" Paring Knife - 5.5" Prep Knife - 8" Bread Knife - Kitchen shears - Sharpening Steel - Knife block with extra slots for additional knives, including 6 extra slots for steak knives DETAILS - Curved bolster acts as an extension of the hand, encouraging cutting with improved precision, safety, and comfort - SIGMAFORGE knife is forged from a single piece of special formula high-carbon NO STAIN stainless steel - Ice-hardened FRIODUR blade starts sharper, stays sharper longer, and has superior resilience - Precision-honed blade and laser-controlled edge ensures ideal cutting angle for sharpness and durability - Full tang and handle are triple-riveted for superb stability