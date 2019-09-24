Oral-B

Pro 500 Electric Power Rechargeable Toothbrush

$26.33 $19.99

The Oral-B Pro 500 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush provides a clinically superior clean*. The Precision Clean toothbrush head removes up to 100% more plaque*. The 2D cleaning action oscillates and rotates to break up and remove plaque. Best of all it’s brought to you by Oral-B – the #1 brand used by dentists worldwide. *vs. a regular manual toothbrush. Battery information: Plug the basic charger (g) or the assembled charging unit (picture B/C) into an electrical outlet and place the toothbrush handle (d) on the charging unit. • The green charge indicator light (e) flashes while the handle is being charged. Once it is fully charged, the light turns off. A full charge can take up to 22 hours and enables up to seven days of regular brushing (twice a day, 2 minutes) (picture 1). Note: After deep discharge, the green light might not flash immediately- it can take up to 10–15 minutes. • If the rechargeable battery is low the red low charge indicator light (f) is flashing for some seconds when turning your toothbrush on/off. • For everyday use, the toothbrush handle can be stored on the charging unit to maintain it at full power. Overcharging is impossible. • To maintain the maximum capacity of the rechargeable battery, unplug the charging unit and fully discharge the handle with regular use at least every 6 months