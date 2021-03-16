Satisfyer

Pro 2 Next Generation Clitoral Stimulator

Description The Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation gives you a touch-free orgasm by focusing pressure waves and tingling pulsations on the clitoris. This unique clitoral toy is easy to use with simple controls, it's also waterproof and in fact, the pulsations feel even more incredible under water. The Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation works by stimulating the clitoris directly and the oval head uses vacuum technology for a touch-free massage that’s unforgettable. The cap is made from 100% silicone and is now larger with a more comfortable touch and feel for a body safe experience. The cap can be removed easily for quick, hassle-free cleaning. This clitoral massager can be used with a water based lubricant. It’s easy to switch up intensities and there are 11 incredible levels to choose from. The larger oval button increases and decreases intensity easily. The Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation has more power, is more silent, rechargeable and quick to recharge for anytime pleasure and features a cable-free design and has 5 years warranty! This clitoral massager is perfect for solo play, but we love it for precise foreplay, too.