The Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation clitoral vibrator is an improved take on Satisfyer's best-selling sex toy. Waterproof, rechargeable, and whisper quiet, the Pro 2 delivers 11 escalating levels of suction and pulsation packaged in an easy-to-hold, easy-to-use ergonomic design.
Product Features:
Updated “Next Generation” model
Touch-free clitoral sucking stimulation through pressure waves technology
11 Intensity levels
Ultra-quiet “Whisper” mode
100% waterproof (IPX7 rating)
Body-friendly silicone
Fully rechargeable
USB magnetic charging cable included
Click to download the Satisfyer Pro 2 NG User Manual